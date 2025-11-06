Weekend Roadwork to Close Drake and Lemay Intersection in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Drivers should plan alternate routes November 8–9 as City crews repair asphalt crosswalks

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The intersection of East Drake Road and South Lemay Avenue will be fully closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, and Sunday, November 9, as the City of Fort Collins completes asphalt crosswalk repairs. The closure is part of the City’s Essential Street Operations maintenance program and is dependent on weather conditions.

Detours and Access

During the two-day closure, through traffic will be rerouted:

Southbound Lemay → East Prospect Road

→ East Prospect Road Northbound Lemay → East Horsetooth Road

→ East Horsetooth Road Westbound Drake → South Timberline Road

→ South Timberline Road Eastbound Drake → South College Avenue

Access to local businesses and residences will remain open along the detour routes, and sidewalks will stay open for pedestrians.

Work Zone Information

Crews are expected to work from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, though additional work may be required outside those hours if necessary. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays and help ensure worker safety.

For more details on the project and other active construction efforts, visit fcgov.com/streets or see the full construction map at fcgov.com/construction.

Source: City of Fort Collins Streets Department