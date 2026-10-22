Windsor Opens Fall Leaf and Branch Recycling Program Through November 15

Windsor residents can recycle seasonal yard waste on weekends at the Public Services Campus, with fees starting at $10 per load.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Windsor residents tackling fall yard cleanup have another option for disposing of leaves and branches as the town’s seasonal recycling program returns for a second year.

The Town of Windsor’s Leaf & Branch Drop program runs from October 16 through November 15, 20gives residents another chance. 15th St. The program provides an additional opportunity for residents to recycle yard waste beyond the town’s established Fall Cleanup event.

The collection site is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Residents must arrive with their final loads by 2:30 p.m.

Recycling Fees and Requirements

Fees are based on vehicle and trailer size:

Vehicle Type Fee Per Load Car, SUV, or pickup truck $10 Single-axle trailer $15 Tandem-axle trailer $20 Vehicle and trailer combination $25–$30

Payments must be made by credit card. Cash will not be accepted.

The program is available to Windsor residents only, and proof of residency is required.

Residents must separate leaves from branches before unloading. Tree limbs larger than four inches in diameter will not be accepted.

Bags of any kind, including compostable bags, are prohibited from the collection bins. Residents must empty their bags or vehicle loads into the designated roll-off bins or collection areas.

The seasonal program offers a convenient way to manage fallen leaves and trimmed branches while keeping recyclable organic materials in the town’s designated yard waste collection system.

For additional information and program details, visit the Town of Windsor’s official Windsor Yard Waste Recycling page.