Northern Colorado Industrial Projects Awarded $11.1 Million in State Clean Air Tax Credits

Projects in Fort Collins, Windsor, Fort Lupton, Longmont, and Weld County will support cleaner manufacturing, energy efficiency, and reduced industrial emissions.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State tax credits totaling about $11.1 million have been awarded to five Northern Colorado industrial projects as part of a $13.9 million statewide investment aimed at reducing industrial pollution and improving air quality.

The Colorado Energy Office announced the awards Wednesday through two initiatives: the Clean Air Program (CAP) and the Colorado Industrial Tax Credit Offering (CITCO).

The funding supports six implementation projects and one engineering study across Colorado, including efforts involving carbon storage, energy-efficient manufacturing, advanced refrigeration and battery energy storage.

State officials estimate the combined projects will reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by an amount equivalent to taking 14,507 gasoline-powered vehicles off Colorado roads.

Northern Colorado Projects Receive Major Investments

The largest award in the current round is an $8 million refundable tax credit for Charm Industrial Inc. in Fort Lupton. The company plans to install a fifth-generation pyrolysis system that converts forest and agricultural biomass residues into bio-oil for permanent underground storage.

The process is designed to keep carbon out of the atmosphere while giving vegetation and agricultural materials a new use that could otherwise contribute to wildfire risk.

In Fort Collins, New Belgium Brewing Company received $699,595 to replace an aging ammonia refrigeration system at its brewery. The new equipment is expected to reduce electricity consumption while improving operational safety and reliability.

Windsor-based Origen Carbon Solutions Inc. was awarded $1 million for a front-end engineering design study of a proposed zero-emission lime production facility at Great Western Industrial Park.

The study will refine construction costs and engineering plans for what could become the company’s first commercial facility using the technology. The award supports planning, not construction, of the proposed plant.

In Longmont, Underground Manufacturing LLC, operating as Vertpack, received $360,627 to install a high-efficiency printer at its commercial packaging facility. The equipment is expected to lower electricity use and allow smaller production runs, potentially reducing excess inventory and material waste.

Another $1,055,738 was awarded to TPSR Solar 16 LLC in Weld County for a grid-connected battery energy storage system at a large industrial manufacturing plant. The project will demonstrate how battery storage could replace a fossil-fuel backup generator while helping manage peak electricity demand.

Additional Funding Targets Methane and Carbon Emissions

Beyond the five Northern Colorado projects, the Colorado Energy Office awarded approximately $2.8 million through the Clean Air Program to two technology providers.

Grand Valley Instrumentation received $101,400 for methane detection technology intended to reduce landfill emissions.

Vycarb received $2,713,200 for carbon management technology designed to reduce emissions associated with wastewater treatment.

Both companies will need to secure locations to implement their technologies.

Gov. Jared Polis said the investments are intended to encourage emerging technologies that can reduce pollution from industrial operations.

“Protecting our environment means investing in data-driven strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Polis said.

Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor said industrial and manufacturing operations remain significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollutants.

“We are already seeing great progress reducing pollution from industrial facilities, and our ongoing support for these initiatives will move us closer to achieving our climate goals while ensuring cleaner air across the state,” Toor said.

More Funding Opportunities Available

The latest awards bring Colorado’s total investment in industrial emissions-reduction initiatives to more than $73 million since 2023.

The state opened another round of Clean Air Program applications October 20, with an informational webinar scheduled for October 28 at 1 p.m.

The next Colorado Industrial Tax Credit Offering application cycle opens November 1, followed by an informational webinar November 4 at 11:30 a.m.

Businesses interested in applying can review eligibility requirements and program information through the Colorado Energy Office Clean Air Program and Colorado Industrial Tax Credit Offering.

The agency also recently released an Industrial Decarbonization Blueprint outlining strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from manufacturing and natural gas operations. The report examines potential pathways to reduce industrial emissions by 60% by 2040 and reach net-zero industrial emissions by 2050.

In Northern Colorado, the latest awards reflect investments in existing manufacturing operations and emerging industrial technologies, with projects stretching from Fort Collins and Windsor to Longmont, Fort Lupton, and Weld County.