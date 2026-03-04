Red Cross Offers Free A1C Testing to Northern Colorado Donors in March

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Blood donations in Fort Collins, Loveland and surrounding communities come with health screening and gift card incentive

The American Red Cross is urging Northern Colorado residents to roll up their sleeves this March as the nation works to recover from a severe blood shortage — and donors will receive more than just the satisfaction of helping save lives.

During March, successful blood donations will include a free A1C test, a screening commonly used to detect prediabetes and diabetes. Those who donate blood, platelets, or plasma between March 1 and March 31 will also receive a $15 Amazon gift card by email.

New Red Cross data shows that 1 in 5 blood donors had elevated A1C levels during the first year of free screening in 2025. The organization provided results to more than 920,000 donors nationwide over three testing periods last year. Among those with elevated levels, 80 percent were in the prediabetic range — a condition that can often be reversed through lifestyle changes such as improved diet and regular exercise.

For communities across Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and surrounding areas, the effort highlights how a routine act of giving can also offer valuable insight into personal health.

The A1C test measures average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months and does not require fasting. Donors can access their results within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at https://www.RedCrossBlood.org. Anyone with elevated results is encouraged to consult a health care provider.

The Red Cross says it is uniquely positioned as the nation’s largest blood supplier to help bridge gaps in preventive care. In addition to A1C results, donors can track blood pressure, hemoglobin, pulse, and body temperature — information collected during the standard mini-physical before each donation.

Health experts note that millions of Americans are living with undiagnosed prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, conditions that often develop silently but can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney failure if left untreated. An American Diabetes Association study found that medical costs can rise dramatically once blood sugar levels reach the diabetic range.

March is also recognized as Red Cross Month, a national campaign encouraging people to support the organization’s humanitarian mission through blood donation, volunteering, financial contributions, and lifesaving skills training.

To schedule a donation appointment in Northern Colorado, visit https://www.RedCrossBlood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Attribution: Information provided by the American Red Cross.