Windsor Students to Take Stage With ‘Bright Star’ Musical

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local high school production highlights student talent and community arts in Northern Colorado

Windsor High School students are preparing to bring an award-winning musical to the stage this April, offering Northern Colorado audiences a chance to experience live theatre performed by local youth.

Community Message

The Windsor High School Theatre program will present Bright Star April 9–11 at 7 p.m., showcasing months of student work in acting, music, and production design. The musical, written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, is inspired by a true story set in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.

The production follows two intertwining storylines across the 1920s and 1940s, centering on Billy Cane, a young soldier returning from World War II with dreams of becoming a writer, and Alice Murphy, an editor navigating her own past. As the story unfolds, long-buried family secrets emerge, revealing connections that reshape both characters’ lives.

(Photo courtesy Weld RE-4 School District)

School officials say students have dedicated significant time and effort to bring the show to life, offering audiences a blend of bluegrass music, storytelling, and live performance that reflects the strength of local arts education.

Performances will take place at Windsor High School, with tickets available online at Whs Theatre Co BookTix.

Live productions like Bright Star provide opportunities for students to develop creative skills while strengthening community connections through the arts, a growing focus across Northern Colorado schools.

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Attribution: Weld RE-4 School District