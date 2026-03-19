Weld County Seeks Public’s Help Locating Wanted Man

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Man wanted on domestic violence-related charges; residents urged to share tips with authorities

Weld County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges tied to domestic violence and violation of a protection order.

Community Message

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Gilbert Mejia, 35, described as a 5-foot-10-inch, 217-pound male with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say Mejia is wanted in connection with allegations including domestic violence involving a habitual offender and violation of a civil protection order related to stalking or domestic violence.

Gilbert Mejia

Law enforcement officials are urging residents across Northern Colorado to remain aware and report any information that could help locate him. Community tips often play a key role in helping deputies safely resolve cases and protect the public.

Anyone with information about Mejia’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected]. Authorities ask that tips be shared directly with law enforcement rather than posted on social media.

All charges are accusations, and individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office