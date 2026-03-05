Greeley Tribune Home & Garden Show Returns to Island Grove

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Three-day event offers home inspiration, local vendors, and free admission

Homeowners and DIY enthusiasts from across Weld County will gather this weekend as the Greeley Tribune Home & Garden Show returns for its 43rd year at the Island Grove Event Center.

The annual event runs Friday, March 6, from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Island Grove Regional Park, 421 North 15th Ave. in Greeley. Admission and parking are free.

Organizers say the show is designed to help residents transform their homes and outdoor spaces just as spring approaches in Northern Colorado. Attendees can explore vendor booths featuring remodeling services, landscaping ideas, home improvement products, and artisan goods — all under one roof.

Whether planning a backyard refresh, a kitchen upgrade, or simply seeking creative inspiration, visitors will have the chance to connect directly with local businesses and service providers in the region.

The Island Grove Event Center has long hosted community gatherings of this scale, and the Home & Garden Show continues to be one of Greeley’s signature springtime events.

Plan your day in Northern Colorado. Find today’s events and what’s happening next at northfortynews.com/calendar.