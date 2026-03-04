Windsor Police Officer Fired After Arrest

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Internal investigation cites multiple policy violations following January arrest

A Windsor police officer has been terminated following his January arrest by the Johnstown Police Department on several criminal charges, according to the Windsor Police Department.

Officer Timothy Seabra was arrested on Jan. 25, 2026, and faces charges including second-degree burglary, false imprisonment, harassment, and a domestic violence charge enhancer. Authorities note that all criminal charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

After learning of the arrest, the Windsor Police Department immediately relieved Seabra of duty, revoked his access to department facilities and records, and launched an internal investigation in accordance with department policy.

That investigation concluded March 4, when the department announced Seabra had been terminated for multiple violations of departmental policies. Officials cited issues including supervisory reporting violations, communication and attendance problems, unauthorized use or disclosure of authority, conduct deemed criminal or disgraceful, activity incompatible with employment, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Seabra joined the Windsor Police Department in the fall of 2022 and served in the Uniformed Patrol Division during his tenure.

“Domestic violence has no place in any community,” Windsor Police Chief Stephen M. Garrison said in a statement. “Law enforcement is a profession that carries significant responsibility, and we hold every member of this department accountable to the highest standards on and off duty.”

Community members seeking help with domestic violence can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233 or texting START to 88788. More information is available at https://www.thehotline.org.

