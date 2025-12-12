Kinard Girls Win Historic State Title

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Mustangs bring home first state championship in school history

Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School is celebrating a milestone achievement after its girls’ cross country team captured the 2025 State Championship—winning by just one point and securing the first state title in the school’s history.

The championship meet, held on October 25 in Denver, saw the Mustangs overcome a slow start as each runner pushed through the 3,500-meter course to finish with a season-best performance. The boys’ team also delivered a standout effort, finishing third overall.

Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School 2025 girls cross country team (Photo courtesy Kinard Middle School)

The victory marks more than just a state title; it highlights the strength of youth athletics in Northern Colorado and the supportive school communities that help student-athletes grow. School leaders praised the team not only for its competitive success but also for its character, teamwork, and positive impact on the Kinard community.

Find more information at Poudre School District Athletics: https://www.psdathletics.org/

Attribution: Kinard Core Knowledge Middle School / Poudre School District