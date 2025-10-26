Loveland Orthodontic Office Turns Halloween Candy into Smiles for Service Members

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Ascend Orthodontics invites families to trade candy for cash while supporting deployed troops in the annual Candy Buy Back event.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Ascend Orthodontics is once again inviting Northern Colorado families to “Turn Treats into Smiles” at its annual Candy Buy Back event on Sunday, November 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 700 W. Eisenhower Boulevard, Suite 100, in Loveland.

The event offers children $1 per pound of Halloween candy (up to 5 pounds), with all collected sweets donated to Treats for Troops, a nonprofit program that sends care packages to U.S. service members deployed overseas.

In addition to the candy buy-back, attendees can enjoy face painting, a photo booth, and giveaways, creating a festive and family-friendly experience.

“This is a fun way for kids to give back to those who serve while learning about healthy habits,” said the Ascend Orthodontics team. “We’re proud to continue this tradition that supports both our community and our troops.”

The Candy Buy Back event reflects Ascend Orthodontics’ ongoing commitment to community wellness and education—promoting healthy smiles while encouraging generosity and gratitude among children.

To learn more about Ascend Orthodontics and its community events, visit ascend-orthodontics.com.