Publisher’s Plate: Smash Burger Tacos – A Family Favorite, Reimagined

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A Smash Hit at the Dinner Table

There’s something about the sound of a sizzling skillet that instantly feels like home. Last week, I tried a new recipe from Passanante’s Home Food Service — Smash Burger Tacos — and I’ll admit, I didn’t expect it to become one of my family’s favorites this quickly. But it did.

As someone who’s constantly balancing work, publishing deadlines, and family life, I’ve learned that dinner needs to be three things: simple, high-quality, and satisfying. And that’s precisely what Passanante’s delivers.

This isn’t a meal kit. It’s not just grocery delivery. It’s 5-star restaurant-quality food, individually portioned, flash-frozen for freshness, and delivered straight to your door — ready when you are.

From Freezer to Feast

Using their premium steak burger patty, I rolled up eight small meatballs, fired up the cast-iron skillet, and let the magic happen. When you press those sizzling ground steak rounds flat — that’s where the flavor lives. The crispy edges, the juicy center, and that unmistakable “smash burger” aroma filled the kitchen.

I laid the golden-brown patties into warm corn tortillas, sprinkled on shredded cheddar, and let the heat melt it just enough to pull when you take a bite. A little lettuce, tomato, onion, and a swipe of mustard and mayo — and just like that, we had a dinner that felt like a backyard cookout wrapped in a taco.

The Recipe

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

Salt and pepper, to taste

8 small corn tortillas

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, Monterey Jack, or your favorite melting cheese)

1 cup shredded lettuce

1 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup diced onions

Pickles, optional, for topping

Ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise, optional, for topping

Instructions:

Prepare the Beef Patties: Divide the ground beef into eight equal portions and shape them into small meatballs. Preheat a cast-iron skillet or griddle over high heat. Once hot, place a meatball on the skillet and immediately press it down firmly with a spatula to flatten it into a thin patty. Season the patty with salt and pepper. Repeat with the remaining meatballs, leaving space between each patty to ensure even cooking. Cook the Patties: Cook the patties for 2-3 minutes on one side until a crispy crust forms. Flip the patties and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, or until the desired level of doneness is reached. As the patties cook, use the spatula to smash them down further for maximum crispiness. Warm the Tortillas: While the patties cook, warm the corn tortillas on a separate skillet or griddle until soft and pliable. Keep them warm in a clean kitchen towel or tortilla warmer. Assemble the Tacos: Once the patties are cooked, place each one on a warm corn tortilla. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the hot patties to allow it to melt slightly. Top each taco with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced onions, and any additional toppings of your choice, such as pickles or condiments. Serve: Serve the smash burger tacos immediately while the patties are still hot and the cheese is melty. Enjoy the combination of crispy beef patties, gooey cheese, and fresh toppings wrapped in warm corn tortillas for a delicious twist on classic smash burgers! Optional: Customize your smash burger tacos with your favorite toppings and condiments, such as ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, or hot sauce, to suit your taste preferences. Serve alongside fries or a side salad for a complete meal.

Why Passanante’s Makes a Difference

The secret isn’t just the recipe — it’s the quality of the ingredients. Passanante’s beef tastes like it came from a high-end steakhouse because it’s sourced and portioned to exacting standards—no pink slime. No fillers. Just local, pure, flavorful meat. It’s free from additives, hormones, and antibiotics.

And the best part? Everything arrives in perfect, individually sealed portions—no waste, no guessing, and no “what’s for dinner?” panic. For busy families like mine, that’s gold. You can defrost only what you need, toss it in the skillet, and serve a nutritious, home-cooked meal in minutes.

Passanante’s guarantees every item they deliver — and I’ve found that guarantee is more than a promise. It’s a standard they live by.

Bringing Back the Family Dinner

In a world where takeout apps rule and dinner often happens in shifts, meals like this bring us back to the table. My son topped his tacos with ketchup, my daughter added pickles, and I went for a dash of hot sauce. Three different takes, same great meal.

That’s the beauty of it: quality food, made your way, at home—no wasteful bags, no fast-food guilt — just real food that brings people together.

Your Turn to Try It

If you’ve ever wanted to make dinnertime easier without sacrificing quality or flavor, I can’t recommend Passanante’s enough.

👉 Exclusively for North Forty News readers, you’ll get $200 off your first food order — a fantastic way to try it out (and basically get free food).

Visit northfortynews.com/publishersplate to claim your offer and learn more about how Passanante’s can change the way you think about home dining.

Because good food isn’t just about eating — it’s about connecting, sharing, and making memories around the table.