Weld County Adopts Comprehensive Safety Action Plan to Reduce Severe Traffic Crashes

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New initiative aims to improve roadway safety through data-driven strategies and community input.

Weld County is taking significant steps to make its roads safer. On Monday, the Weld County Board of County Commissioners approved the Weld County Safety Action Plan (SAP) — a comprehensive initiative designed to reduce fatal and severe-injury crashes across the county’s transportation network.

Developed by the Weld County Department of Public Works, the plan outlines measurable, innovative strategies and safety countermeasures focused on road design improvements and user safety.

“We have looked at the data on where fatal and serious injury crashes are occurring in the county, we have heard from the public through in-person and online engagement, and we have determined specific emphasis areas, strategy recommendations, and safety countermeasures through this work,” said Evan Pinkham, Weld County Transportation Planning Manager. “This framework will help guide the county in both the short and long term as we tackle our most pressing road safety challenges.”

Data-Driven Safety and Public Collaboration

The newly approved Safety Action Plan includes:

Detailed crash analysis identifying key contributing factors in serious traffic incidents.

identifying key contributing factors in serious traffic incidents. A comprehensive list of strategies and programs for ongoing implementation.

for ongoing implementation. Documentation of stakeholder and public feedback gathered throughout the process.

gathered throughout the process. Integration guidance for incorporating safety priorities into the county’s Capital Improvement Project process.

Commissioner Jason Maxey emphasized the county’s commitment to long-term transportation safety: “We are continuing our focus and commitment to enhancing safety for all users of the county’s transportation system. Thank you to the team for their efforts in putting together this document, from data collection to public input.”

Aligned with State and National Safety Goals

The SAP builds on the Weld County 2045 Transportation Plan, adopted in 2020, which provides a foundation for transportation safety improvements. It also aligns with the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, both of which promote a Safe System Approach to reducing roadway fatalities.

Funded through the USDOT’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program — with local matching funds — the plan ensures that Weld County continues to coordinate with state and federal partners to create safer travel for residents, commuters, and visitors alike.

Learn more about Weld County’s Safety Action Plan at weld.gov.

Source: Weld County Government