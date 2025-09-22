Creamy Chicken & Orzo Skillet Brings Restaurant Flavor to Family Dinner

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

A simple skillet meal proves that home dining can be both gourmet and convenient with Passanante’s Home Food Service.

When I think back on my favorite family dinners, the memories usually center around two things: conversation and comfort. This week, I brought both to the table with a recipe that reminded me just how easy and rewarding it can be to make something truly special at home — without sacrificing time.

I’m talking about the Creamy Chicken & Orzo Skillet, made with Passanante’s Home Food Service premium ingredients.

A Family Night, Simplified

It was a weeknight, and like so many families in Northern Colorado, ours was juggling homework, evening activities, and the usual whirlwind. Normally, that might mean something fast and forgettable for dinner. But with Passanante’s individually portioned, restaurant-quality chicken ready in the freezer, I had everything on hand to create something nourishingIngredients:

1 lb chicken breasts (product #: 115510), cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup orzo pasta

1 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup tomato sauce

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh parsley for garnish

Method:

Prep the Chicken: Start by seasoning the chicken pieces with salt, pepper, and smoked paprika. This simple combination of spices brings out a bold, smoky flavor in the chicken that pairs perfectly with the creamy orzo. Sear the Chicken: Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the seasoned chicken pieces and cook for 4-5 minutes until browned and cooked through. Once done, remove the chicken from the skillet and set it aside. Sauté the Onion and Garlic: In the same skillet, toss in the diced onion and minced garlic. Sauté for 3-4 minutes until softened and fragrant. This step builds the base of flavor for the sauce, and trust me, your kitchen will smell amazing! Simmer the Orzo: Now it’s time to add the orzo, chicken broth, tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and heavy cream. Stir everything together and bring it to a gentle simmer. Reduce the heat to low, cover the skillet, and cook for 10-12 minutes. Stir occasionally to ensure the orzo doesn’t stick and that the sauce thickens beautifully. Finish the Dish: Once the orzo is tender and the sauce has reached a luscious consistency, return the cooked chicken to the skillet. Stir to combine everything and let the flavors meld for another 2-3 minutes. Serve and Enjoy: Garnish with fresh parsley, and you’re ready to serve! The combination of smoky chicken, creamy orzo, and tangy tomato sauce is sure to impress.

Tips for Success:

Leftovers: This dish reheats well, making it perfect for meal prep. Simply store it in an airtight container and enjoy within 2-3 days. and delicious in under 30 minutes.

Keep Stirring: Orzo has a tendency to stick to the pan, so be sure to stir it occasionally while it cooks.

Adjust to Your Taste: If you like a spicier kick, feel free to add a pinch of red pepper flakes or more smoked paprika. For a lighter version, you can swap the heavy cream for half-and-half or coconut milk.

The chicken seared beautifully in my skillet — juicy, tender, and perfectly trimmed. Orzo pasta simmered alongside, soaking up a rich, creamy sauce that clung to every bite. The aromas drew my kids into the kitchen before I could even set the table.

“This smells like a restaurant,” my son said — and he wasn’t wrong.

Convenience Without Compromise

This is where Passanante’s stands apart. It’s not a meal kit that shows up with plastic packets and complicated instructions. And it’s definitely not another grocery delivery service. Instead, it’s food you can trust — top cuts of meat, seafood, poultry, and more, portioned and vacuum-sealed so you can cook only what you need, when you need it.

For families, this is game-changing: no waste, no late-night trips to the store, and no guesswork about quality. Just wholesome, premium food that’s ready to go when life is busy.

Nutrition, Taste, and Peace of Mind

I also appreciate the health side of it. Knowing that my family is eating clean, high-quality ingredients gives me peace of mind. And if something’s not right, Passanante’s stands by their guarantee — they’ll make it right. That commitment is rare these days, and it’s why I’m confident recommending them to readers.

The Verdict

The Creamy Chicken & Orzo Skillet is now firmly in our family’s dinner rotation. It’s creamy without being heavy, comforting without being complicated, and quick without cutting corners.

If you’re like me — a busy parent who wants meals to be both memorable and manageable — this is the kind of dish that will make you fall in love with cooking at home again.

Adjust to Your Taste: If you like a spicier kick, feel free to add a pinch of red pepper flakes or more smoked paprika. For a lighter version, you can swap the heavy cream for half-and-half or coconut milk.

Leftovers: This dish reheats well, making it perfect for meal prep. Simply store it in an airtight container and enjoy within 2-3 days.

Call to Action

Exclusively for North Forty News readers, Passanante’s is offering $200 off your first order. That’s essentially free food delivered right to your door.

Visit NorthFortyNews.com/publishersplate to claim your offer and discover how premium dining at home can transform your weeknights.

Attribution: Recipe and images courtesy of Passanante’s Home Food Service