18-Year-Old Arrested After Recording Device Found in Restroom

North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Weld County Sheriff’s Office, Aims Security Work Together to Protect Student Safety

GREELEY, Colo. — An 18-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of a hidden recording device in an all-gender restroom on the Aims Community College campus in Greeley, prompting renewed focus on student safety across Northern Colorado.

Campus safety staff located the device on November 19 in the Student Commons Building. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, the device had been deliberately placed to record toward a toilet inside the restroom.

Following an investigation supported by Aims Community College Campus Safety and Security, deputies identified the suspect — Ashton Harrington, 18 — using video surveillance. Harrington was arrested on suspicion of five counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Ashton Harrington

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information or who believes they may have been impacted but has not yet spoken with investigators to contact Deputy Thomas Agnew at [email protected].

Officials emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to students or staff. The investigation remains active.

Find more information from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at weldsheriff.com.

All charges are merely accusations until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.