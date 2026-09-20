Red Mountain Fire Station Opens After 26-Year Effort

New Station 4 expands Livermore Fire presence in growing area

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LIVERMORE, Colo. — A fire station envisioned more than a quarter-century ago is now serving the Red Mountain area of northern Larimer County.

Livermore Fire Protection District celebrated its new Red Mountain Station 4 with an open house Friday, welcoming residents, neighboring fire departments, law enforcement and local officials to the facility.

Livermore Fire Station 4, Red Mountain ribbon-cutting (Photo by Livermore Fire Protection District)

The gathering marked a significant milestone for a project whose roots stretch back to 2000.

That year, leaders from Livermore Fire and the Colorado State University Research Foundation entered into a 100-year lease of a one-acre property at mile 6 on Red Mountain Road, also known as Larimer County Road 37, to build a fire station.

Livermore Fire Station 4, Red Mountain ribbon-cutting (Photo by Livermore Fire Protection District)

For years, however, the station remained an idea rather than a completed facility.

The project gained momentum in 2019 when then-Fire Chief Donn Maynard began planning for the station and recruiting firefighters in the Red Mountain area. Livermore Fire said continued growth eventually changed construction of the station from a “nicety” to a “necessity.” Fire Chief Joel Meeter and Assistant Chief Jim Herrington subsequently worked to accelerate the project.

Built for Rural Emergency Response

Station 4 includes five bays for firefighting apparatus along with a training and community room.

Livermore Fire’s plans called for the station to house an 1,800-gallon water tender, a Type 1 fire engine with a 750-gallon capacity, a Type 6 brush truck and a squad truck.

Those resources are particularly significant in a large rural district.

Livermore Fire covers 322 square miles, including 28 miles of U.S. Highway 287 and about 400 miles of unpaved roads. The district also provides mutual aid across approximately 300 additional square miles in neighboring fire districts. Its responders handle calls ranging from wildland and structure fires to vehicle crashes, medical emergencies, and smoke reports.

The department provides that coverage entirely with volunteers. Livermore Fire states that it has no paid staff members and that its entire membership is volunteer.

Community Helped Make Station Possible

The project also depended on assistance from organizations, businesses, and residents.

According to a district chief’s report, CSU Maxwell Ranch, identified by the district as STRATA, provided the land. Ingram Well and Wayne’s Pump Service donated services to drill a well, while Poudre Valley REA donated electrical service.

The district also reported receiving considerable financial support, including a large contribution from a local landowner.

Livermore Fire continued recruiting volunteers from the Red Mountain area as it prepared Station 4 for operation.

Community Celebrates New Station

Friday’s open house brought together many of the agencies and people involved in protecting rural northern Larimer County.

According to Livermore Fire, attendees included Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen, Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas, representatives from the Glacier View Fire Protection District, the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, and the U.S. Forest Service’s Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, as well as community members.

“Thank you for joining us and for your support of our mission,” Livermore Fire wrote in its post sharing photographs from the event.

The celebration closes a chapter that began with an agreement for a small piece of land in 2000 — and opens another with firefighters and equipment positioned closer to the Red Mountain community.

Sources: Livermore Fire Protection District website and Livermore Fire Protection District public open-house announcement.

Learn more: Livermore Fire Protection District