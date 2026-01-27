Wildlife Officials Seek Public Help After Eagle Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Protected bald eagle recovers after being shot near a Northglenn reservoir as wildlife officials request public tips

Colorado wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help after a bald eagle was found shot and injured earlier this month, underscoring ongoing concerns about the protection of federally safeguarded species across Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

Wildlife rehabber caring for injured bald eagle (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

On January 12, officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, along with Northglenn park rangers and animal control officers, responded to reports of an injured bald eagle along the icy shoreline of Croke Reservoir in Northglenn, near West 104th Avenue and Huron Street. The eagle was safely captured and transported to a local wildlife rehabilitation facility, where X-rays revealed it had been shot in the wing with a metal ball bearing.

X-ray showing ball bearing lodged in wing of bald eagle (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Veterinary staff performed surgery to remove the projectile, and the eagle is now recovering under professional care. Officials say the bird’s condition highlights the serious consequences of illegal wildlife activity and the importance of community vigilance.

X-ray detailing the ball bearing location (Photo courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife)

Bald eagles are protected under both federal and state law, including the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Shooting or otherwise injuring a bald eagle is a criminal offense that can carry significant penalties.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648 or via email at [email protected]. Tips can be submitted anonymously. Information can also be reported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tip line at 1-844-397-8477 or [email protected].

Attribution: Colorado Parks and Wildlife