Bear Attacks Woman Inside Estes Park Home

CPW Says Heavy Bear Activity Is Driving Increased Conflict

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is searching for a bear that entered an Estes Park home early Thursday and injured a woman in her 80s, amid what wildlife officials describe as unusually heavy bear activity.

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The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the western side of Estes Park. According to CPW, the bear entered the home through an unlocked, closed first-floor window.

The homeowner told wildlife officers she awoke to find the bear in the kitchen on the second floor. The bear charged her, scratched her across the stomach and knocked her to the ground, according to her account to investigators.

The bear then left through the first-floor window.

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The woman called 911, and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded. Authorities did not locate the bear. The woman later sought medical treatment for injuries to her abdomen.

CPW has requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in locating the bear involved in the attack.

Wildlife officials said multiple bears have reportedly broken into occupied homes and vehicles in the Estes Park area during the past several days. CPW officers have placed traps in an effort to remove bears that pose an immediate threat to public safety.

“As we continue to navigate this extraordinary bear year, please continue to be vigilant in removing food and trash that may attract bears to your property,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Jason Duetsch said. “Wildlife officers are working tirelessly to respond to an unprecedented number of bear reports, and we are counting on the community to help mitigate conflict.”

CPW attributes increased bear conflicts this year largely to drought conditions that have reduced natural food sources. The agency notes that drought and poor natural forage can push bears farther in search of food and increase the likelihood they will seek human food sources.

The risk can increase beginning in mid-August when black bears enter hyperphagia, a period of intensive feeding as they build fat reserves before winter denning.

Residents in bear country are urged to secure trash and other food attractants, lock doors, windows and vehicles, and remove bird feeders. Colorado law prohibits intentionally feeding bears and several other species of wildlife.

CPW also advises residents to report habituated bears that enter neighborhoods or show little fear of people.

More information about bears can be found on CPW’s Living with Bears Page.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

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