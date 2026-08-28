Weld County Sheriff Warns of Suspicious Asphalt Paving Offers

Deputies seek information after homeowners report unexpected charges

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about suspicious asphalt paving offers after two homeowners reported similar incidents within the past week.

Community Message

According to the sheriff’s office, both incidents involved a truck driver arriving at a residence and telling the homeowner there was extra asphalt available from another job. The driver then offered the leftover material to the homeowner.

In each case, the homeowner agreed to accept some of the asphalt. After the work or delivery, however, the company reportedly attempted to charge the homeowner a large amount of money that had not been formally agreed upon beforehand.

Deputies investigating the reports have not determined whether the two incidents are connected or whether criminal activity occurred. The sheriff’s office said it is alerting the community while the incidents remain under investigation.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Investigators are also trying to determine whether other Weld County residents have experienced similar encounters that have not been reported.

Residents with information are asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-350-9600. Tips may also be submitted through the sheriff’s office tip line or by email at [email protected].

Residents approached by unsolicited contractors should consider getting the full scope of work and price in writing before allowing work to begin.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office

Stay Alert to Local Scams and Safety Concerns



North Forty News covers public safety alerts, scams and other issues affecting communities across Northern Colorado.



Start Your North Forty News Trial North Forty News covers public safety alerts, scams and other issues affecting communities across Northern Colorado.