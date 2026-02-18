Board Confirms Loveland Fire Chief on Paid Leave

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Board of Directors has confirmed that Fire Chief Tim Sendelbach was placed on paid administrative leave on January 28 and remains on paid leave.

In a written response to North Forty News, legal counsel representing the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority stated that the Board is “not able to provide substantive comment regarding this confidential personnel matter.” The statement added that the Board is following the process outlined in the chief’s publicly available employment contract for any potential termination.

No additional details regarding the reason for the leave were provided.

A petition dated February 25 calling for the chief’s immediate reinstatement and expressing “no confidence” in the LFRA Board continues to gain online support. As of publication, the petition had 953 verified signatures. The petition is publicly available here:

https://www.change.org/p/citizens-declaration-of-no-confidence-and-petition-for-reinstatement-of-the-fire-chief

North Forty News will continue to monitor developments and update this story as additional verified information becomes available.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.