Small Grass Fire Quickly Contained in Poudre Canyon

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fast response from community members and first responders prevents spread amid high winds and dry fuels

A small grass fire in Poudre Canyon was quickly contained on Tuesday thanks to rapid reporting by community members and coordinated action from local public safety agencies.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report of a grass fire near Gateway Natural Area. Community members in the area alerted authorities, allowing crews to respond before the fire could expand.

Small fire near Gateway Natural Area in February 2026 (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office Phantom Canyon wildland crew and Poudre Fire Authority responded to the scene, using water, hand tools, and a chainsaw to contain and mop up the burned area. The fire affected an estimated 20-by-20-foot footprint.

While relatively small, officials noted that high wind conditions and extremely dry fuels created the potential for rapid spread. Quick action prevented injuries and property damage.

Small fire near Gateway Natural Area in February 2026 (Photo courtesy Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident underscores ongoing wildfire risk in Northern Colorado, particularly in canyon areas where wind and dry vegetation can accelerate fire behavior. Officials credited strong partnerships among local agencies and alert community members for stopping the fire before it grew into a larger emergency.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office