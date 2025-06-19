Search Continues for Missing Fort Collins Man Near Watson Lake

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emergency teams coordinate multi-agency effort as Watson Lake remains closed during search operations

LAPORTE, Colo. – Northern Colorado search and rescue teams are continuing to search for Larry Baker, an 80-year-old Fort Collins man reported missing after his vehicle was found near Watson Lake State Wildlife Area, just west of Laporte.

Larry Baker

Baker, an avid fisherman, left his home around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, June 16, and had not returned by Tuesday evening, prompting his family to report him missing to Fort Collins 911. His vehicle was discovered parked at Watson Lake on Tuesday, June 17, leading to a full-scale search effort by emergency services.

Responding agencies, including the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services and Poudre Fire Authority, established a unified command at the scene. Certified personnel from Larimer County Search and Rescue (LCSAR) searched the area until midnight on Tuesday and resumed early Wednesday, June 18. The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team (LCDRT) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are assisting in the ongoing search, utilizing drones, sonar, and search dogs.

Larry Baker

Access to Watson Lake was closed Tuesday night and remains restricted during the search. As of now, there is no indication of foul play.

Mr. Baker is described as a white male, approximately 5’8” tall, with white hair, facial hair, blue eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing jeans, a light blue shirt, and a striped over-shirt. Anyone who may have seen Mr. Baker in the Watson Lake area on June 16 or 17 is urged to contact LCSO Investigator Napolitano at (970) 498-5360.

Authorities are not currently requesting volunteer assistance, but they are encouraging the public to share any information that may help locate Mr. Baker.

For updates and additional details, visit larimersheriff.org.

Information provided by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.