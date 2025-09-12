Recovery Effort Underway for Missing Kayaker at Carter Lake

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

South end near Dam 1 closed as multi-agency crews continue operations; public asked to avoid the area

Larimer County agencies and partners transitioned to a recovery mission at Carter Lake on the evening of September 11, 2025, after a 911 caller reported a man in distress in the water near an unoccupied kayak.

Just after 5 p.m. on September 11, Larimer County Dispatch received a report from a recreator who saw a man in the water near a kayak without a personal flotation device. An off-duty Loveland Fire Rescue Authority firefighter began an immediate search. At the same time, Larimer County Natural Resources Rangers, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies and Emergency Services personnel, and Berthoud Fire Protection District dive rescue members responded. Crews located the kayak but not the missing man.

Search efforts are continuing with assistance from Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT). The portion of Carter Lake south of Dam 1 is closed while operations are underway. Officials ask the community to avoid the area to allow crews to work safely and efficiently.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LCSO Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at (970) 498-5586.

With increased late-summer recreation on area waters, officials remind boaters and paddlers that wearing a properly fitted personal flotation device can save lives.

If you were at Carter Lake on the afternoon or evening of September 11 and may have seen something relevant, please call Investigator Gebhardt at (970) 498-5586.

North Forty News will share updates as they are released.