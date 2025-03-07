Car Crashes Into Fort Collins Home, Ignites Fire—Residents Displaced

FORT COLLINS, CO – In the early hours of the morning, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to a dramatic scene after a car crashed into a home and burst into flames in the 2400 block of Evergreen Drive. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:38 AM, arriving to find the front of the single-family home engulfed in fire.

House Fire, 2400 block of Evergreen Drive (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Firefighters Contain the Blaze, No Residents Injured

Firefighters launched an aggressive attack from both the front and back of the house, working to contain the flames while conducting a search for occupants. Fort Collins Police Services confirmed that all residents were safely accounted for, and no injuries were reported among those inside the home.

However, the driver of the car and one passenger sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance for medical care. Their conditions have not been disclosed at this time.

Home Suffers Extensive Damage, Red Cross Assisting Displaced Residents

The crash left the home severely damaged, with video footage showing the burned car lodged inside the structure. Due to the extent of the destruction, the American Red Cross was called in to assist the displaced residents.

A PFA fire investigator remains on scene, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.

