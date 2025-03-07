Firefighters Rescue Worker from Construction Site Basement in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, COLO. (March 6, 2025) — Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) firefighters sprang into action to rescue a construction worker who fell more than 10 feet into the basement of a home under construction northeast of town.

Construction worker rescue (Photo courtesy of Evan’s Emergency Photography)

Emergency crews responded to the 911 call at approximately 2 p.m. The caller reported that the worker was unconscious but not bleeding. Upon arrival, firefighters found the patient awake and responsive.

Construction worker rescue (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Assessing the situation, responders determined they could safely enter the foundation area. They stabilized the worker, secured him onto a cot, and carried him out of the site before transferring him to a UCHealth ambulance for further evaluation.

Construction worker rescue (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

PFA firefighters are extensively trained in both high-angle and confined space rescues, techniques that can be crucial in similar emergencies. In more complex situations, crews might deploy rope systems to reach victims in hard-to-access areas or construct temporary shoring to stabilize an unstable environment. Fortunately, neither was required in this rescue.

The incident highlights the importance of workplace safety and preparedness in construction zones. As Northern Colorado continues to grow, emergency crews remain committed to ensuring the safety of workers and residents alike.

