Windsor Police Seek Public’s Help in Main Park Arson Investigation

WINDSOR, CO – Authorities are investigating an arson incident that damaged public restroom facilities at Main Park (300 Locust St.) on the evening of Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The fire, which started around 7:45 PM, caused significant structural damage before being contained by the Windsor Severance Fire Department.

Thanks to the firefighters’ swift response, the blaze was prevented from spreading to nearby structures and vegetation. However, local officials are now working to determine who is responsible for the act of vandalism.

Police Asking for Community Assistance

The Windsor Police Department is urging residents to come forward with any information that may help in identifying those involved. If you were near Main Park on Wednesday evening and noticed suspicious activity, or if you have relevant details, please contact:

Detective Thomas Olson at (970) 674-6436 or [email protected].

Community cooperation is essential in holding those responsible accountable and preventing future acts of vandalism. Windsor residents are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any unusual activity in public spaces.

