CDOT Targets Impaired Riding During Sturgis Rally Travel

Statewide DUI enforcement runs through Aug. 17 with increased patrols

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

COLORADO — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado State Patrol and 24 local law enforcement agencies have launched a statewide impaired driving enforcement campaign aimed at keeping motorists and motorcyclists safe during travel to and from the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

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The “The Heat Is On” Sturgis Rally DUI enforcement period began Aug. 6 and continues through Aug. 17. During the campaign, drivers can expect increased law enforcement presence, including saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and officers dedicated to identifying and arresting impaired drivers and riders.

A CDOT chart compares impaired and non-impaired motorcyclist fatalities in Colorado from 2021 through 2025, underscoring the importance of riding sober.

“Colorado is a beautiful state with roadways that are scenic, while advanced for motorcycle riding, and we want every rider to be safe on the road,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard. “Riding requires your full attention with the best reaction time. If you ride impaired, you increase your chances of crashing, injury or death — and it could land you a DUI. Always make sure you’re sober before starting a ride.”

According to CDOT, motorcycle riders face greater risks because they lack the protection provided by passenger vehicles. The agency reports that nearly half of all motorcyclists killed in Colorado over the past five years were not wearing helmets.

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CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew urged riders to make safety a priority throughout the busy travel period.

“Everyone, including motorcyclists, has a responsibility to be safe while riding or driving,” Lew said. “This means always riding sober, wearing a helmet and protective gear, and following traffic laws. Don’t let the ride to Sturgis be your last — stay safe on two wheels and ride sober.”

CDOT recommends riders take several precautions before every trip:

Always wear a DOT-approved helmet.

Wear protective clothing, including a jacket, gloves and sturdy boots.

Never ride impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Eliminate distractions by putting away cell phones before riding.

Follow all traffic laws and remain alert to changing road conditions.

The Sturgis Rally enforcement period is one of several statewide DUI campaigns conducted each year. The next enforcement period, the Labor Day Crackdown, is scheduled for Sept. 3-9.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation

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