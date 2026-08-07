Ready for the First Bell

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There is something about the start of a new school year that feels like a fresh beginning—not just for students, but for our entire community.

Community Message

Next week, school hallways across Northern Colorado will fill with the sounds of new friendships, nervous excitement, fresh notebooks, and teachers welcoming another class eager to learn. Parents will once again settle into morning routines, buses will become a familiar sight, and neighborhoods will take on a different rhythm.

Education has always been one of the strongest investments a community can make. It’s where future engineers, entrepreneurs, artists, nurses, teachers, and public servants begin discovering who they are. As you’ll see throughout this week’s edition, Northern Colorado is filled with stories that celebrate learning at every age—from Windsor students earning national honors through FCCLA competition to Colorado State University researchers using artificial intelligence to solve tomorrow’s biggest challenges. Those stories may seem worlds apart, but they’re connected by the same idea: curiosity leads to opportunity.

As we begin another school year, I hope we all remember that education doesn’t end with graduation. Communities grow stronger when we continue asking questions, supporting one another, and staying informed about what’s happening close to home.

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To every student beginning a new grade, every teacher preparing another classroom, every parent juggling busy schedules, and every grandparent cheering from the sidelines—we wish you a successful, safe, and rewarding school year.

Thank you for making North Forty News part of your week. We look forward to continuing to tell the stories that connect Northern Colorado, one neighborhood at a time.

See our most current e-edition at northfortynews.com/this-week.

— Blaine Howerton

Publisher & Executive Editor

North Forty News