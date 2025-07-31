Opinion: Why the West Greeley Catalyst Project Is Essential

By Johnny Olson | Ward 3 City Councilmember

Councilmember Johnny Olson outlines the facts and long-term benefits of Greeley’s major development initiative

As a city, Greeley faces a pivotal choice: continue losing residents and local dollars to neighboring communities, or invest boldly in our own future. The West Greeley Catalyst Project — also known as the Cascadia Project — is not just another development. It’s a transformative initiative that will strengthen Greeley’s foundation and improve quality of life for decades to come.

There’s been some misinformation circulating in the community about this project — particularly concerning its cost and fears of tax increases. Let me set the record straight.

While Greeley City Council has explored potential ballot measures related to public safety, business support, and solutions to homelessness, there are no new taxes associated with the West Greeley Project.

The current phase of the project is budgeted at $832 million, not the $1.1 billion figure some have cited. That $268 million difference reflects a responsible, phased development plan grounded in fiscal realism. Importantly, the $115 million in Certificates of Participation (COPs) being used to finance the project will be repaid by a nonprofit 501(c)(3) partner once it closes on bonds. This means City-owned assets tied to the project will remain debt-free.

Of course, like any large-scale development, this project carries risks. Over the last ten months, I’ve worked with our staff and financial consultants to thoroughly evaluate those risks. After extensive analysis, City Council determined that the long-term benefits far outweigh the concerns.

Our models project $360 million in net new revenue to Greeley’s general fund by 2065. These funds can be reinvested into core priorities: Downtown revitalization, affordable housing, and initiatives addressing homelessness. In short, this is how we build a more equitable, inclusive, and sustainable Greeley.

But the West Greeley Catalyst Project is about more than economics. It’s about creating a vibrant destination center—a place where residents, businesses, and visitors want to be. It will serve as a hub of activity, bringing people together and laying the groundwork for a thriving community.

The reality is simple: if we don’t invest in smart, strategic development now, we forfeit the opportunity to shape Greeley’s future on our own terms.

I respect the right of residents to petition or oppose the project — that’s democracy. But it’s also my duty as your Ward 3 representative to explain why Council voted to proceed. Many of the agreements involved are already legally binding, and backing out would jeopardize our city’s progress.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about vision. It’s about believing that Greeley can grow in a way that’s outward, forward, stronger, and more connected for everyone who calls it home.

About the Author

Johnny Olson is the elected City Councilmember for Ward 3 in Greeley, Colorado.