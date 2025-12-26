Christmas Night Fire Contained Near Berthoud

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Firefighters extinguish Kansas Avenue structure fire with no injuries reported

Firefighters with the Berthoud Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire on Christmas night in the 500 block of Kansas Avenue, just south of Berthoud. Crews quickly contained and extinguished the fire with assistance from Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, Thompson Valley EMS, and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported. Fire officials said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials thanked partner agencies for their coordinated response during the holiday evening.

