Starting the Day, Staying Connected

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As we close out 2025 and look ahead to a new year, I’m reminded that local news isn’t just about headlines—it’s about staying connected to the places and people we call home.

That idea is at the heart of everything you’ll find in this edition, from ways to welcome 2026 across Northern Colorado to stories that reflect the rhythm of our communities—arts, events, weather, and the small moments that matter just as much as the big ones.

It’s also why we’ve been building the North Forty News Daily Update. Delivered every morning at 5 a.m., it’s designed to be your first, trusted stop of the day: a concise snapshot of what’s happening across Northern Colorado, what to watch for in the weather, and what’s coming up locally. No noise. No overload. Just the information you need to start your morning informed and grounded in place.

In a time when national news can feel overwhelming and disconnected, the Daily Update keeps the focus right here—on our neighborhoods, our towns, and the issues that affect daily life along the Front Range. It’s local journalism, made practical and dependable.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting independent local news. However you choose to spend the final days of the year, I hope North Forty News remains part of your daily routine in 2026.

Be sure to read this week’s complete edition online at

NorthFortyNews.com/this-week.

Bookmark the link—the new edition is posted there automatically each time it comes out.

See you out there,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News