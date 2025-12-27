Colorado on Pace to Top 16,000 Dui Arrests by Year’s End

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Year’s Eve enforcement ramps up statewide as officials urge Northern Colorado drivers to plan sober rides

As New Year’s celebrations approach, Colorado transportation and law enforcement officials are warning drivers to plan, as the state is on track to surpass 16,000 DUI arrests by the end of 2025.

With more than 1,300 DUI arrests per month on average this year, the Colorado Department of Transportation (Colorado Department of Transportation) is supporting the Colorado State Patrol and 61 local law enforcement agencies during The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement period, running from Dec. 26, 2025, through Jan. 1, 2026.

Motorists across Northern Colorado — including Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, Windsor, Wellington, and surrounding communities — should expect increased law enforcement presence, including saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints, particularly during late-night hours.

“Driving under the influence — whether alcohol or cannabis — puts everyone at risk,” said Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard. “This New Year’s Eve, law enforcement across the state is prepared to arrest impaired drivers. Choose to drive sober and help others do the same.”

According to Colorado State Patrol data, DUI citations peak between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., aligning with most New Year’s celebrations. Officials remind drivers that even one or two drinks can impair driving ability, and drivers can be arrested for DUI even with a blood alcohol content below 0.05% if impairment is observed.

So far in 2025, 223 people have died in crashes involving impaired drivers on Colorado roadways.

“If you plan to drink, use a rideshare service, public transportation, or a designated driver,” said CDOT Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “These deaths are preventable, and every safe ride home matters.”

To help reduce impaired driving, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are offering an $8 rideshare discount using the code JOYFULCO25, valid for one trip in the Denver metro area through Jan. 2, 2026. In addition, the Regional Transportation District and Molson Coors will again provide free RTD bus and rail service from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 1.

During last year’s New Year’s Eve enforcement period, Colorado law enforcement made 207 DUI arrests. Another statewide DUI enforcement effort, Winter Blitz, is scheduled for Jan. 8–21, 2026.

Under Colorado’s Expressed Consent Law, drivers automatically consent to breath or blood testing following a DUI arrest. Refusing a test is illegal and carries additional penalties. More information is available at codot.gov/choosetotest.

Spanish-language information on DUI enforcement is also available for Colorado motorists: Se espera que en Colorado se superen los 16.000 arrestos por DUI para fin de año.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation