College Avenue Lane Closures Planned Ahead of Trilby Reopening

Final paving and signal testing will affect traffic through early October

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Drivers on South College Avenue should prepare for lane closures and delays as Fort Collins crews complete final construction at the Trilby Road intersection ahead of its planned reopening in early October.

The City of Fort Collins said work at South College Avenue, also U.S. Highway 287, and Trilby Road will continue from Thursday, Sept. 17, through Friday, Oct. 2. Remaining work includes asphalt paving and testing of new traffic signal equipment.

College Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction during two extended construction periods:

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, through 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, through 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27

Access from Trilby Road will also be affected. Trilby will remain closed to traffic on the west side of the College Avenue intersection from Monday, Sept. 21, through Sunday, Sept. 27.

During the week of Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, crews are scheduled to test the new traffic signal equipment. The city is targeting Oct. 2 for reopening the intersection to vehicle traffic.

Construction will not end entirely when the intersection reopens. Crews are expected to install sidewalks and complete final cleanup work during October.

Drivers traveling through the area should allow additional time and watch for changing traffic patterns and construction crews.

More information about current Fort Collins construction and traffic impacts is available at fortcollins.gov/TrafficImpacts.

Source: City of Fort Collins