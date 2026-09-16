Greeley Crash Kills 19-Year-Old Driver

Police say the Sept. 9 collision is Greeley’s fourth traffic-related death in two weeks

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in west Greeley, marking the city’s fourth traffic-related death in a two-week period, according to the Greeley Police Department.

Officers responded at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, to a crash in the 4700 block of 16th Street.

Witnesses told police that a Chevrolet Camaro driven by the 19-year-old was traveling westbound on 16th Street at a high rate of speed as it crossed 47th Avenue. The vehicle then crossed the median and struck a tree near Aims Community College.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. His identity had not been released as of Sept. 15. The Weld County Coroner’s Office is expected to release his name following notification of next of kin.

Greeley Police said the collision represents the fourth traffic-related death in the city within two weeks. The department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding each collision.

Police said the recent deaths underscore the importance of drivers, cyclists and pedestrians remaining alert on Greeley roads. The department urged motorists to avoid distractions, obey speed limits, never drive impaired, watch for pedestrians and cyclists, and wear seatbelts.

The Sept. 9 crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greeley Police Officer Ed Kubala at [email protected].

Source: Greeley Police Department, Sept. 15, 2026