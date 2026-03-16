Timnath Residents Invited To Replace Lawns

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Waterwise landscaping program may also apply to other Front Range communities

Homeowners in Timnath may soon have a new opportunity to conserve water and transform their yards through Resource Central’s Lawn Replacement program, a Front Range initiative that helps residents replace water-intensive grass with climate-appropriate landscaping.

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The Boulder-based nonprofit works with local municipalities and water providers to offer discounts and support for converting traditional turf lawns into gardens filled with drought-tolerant plants. Programs like this are becoming increasingly important across Northern Colorado as communities look for ways to reduce outdoor water use and adapt to the region’s semi-arid climate.

Through the program, homeowners can remove sections of turf grass and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. Resource Central offers two primary pathways: a lawn removal service, where crews remove the sod and haul it away, and a do-it-yourself option, where participants remove their own grass and may qualify for Garden In A Box plant kits designed for Colorado conditions.

Projects must typically replace at least 200 square feet of turf and include at least 50 percent waterwise plant material after the lawn is removed.

Financial incentives depend on local water provider partnerships. In many cases, participating providers help cover a significant portion of removal costs, with discounts reaching up to $750 per project.

While Timnath is currently promoting participation in the program, Resource Central’s Lawn Replacement initiative serves communities throughout Colorado’s Front Range. Residents outside Timnath may also be eligible, depending on their water provider or municipality.

Since launching in 2020, the program has helped remove more than 1.5 million square feet of turf across Colorado while saving tens of millions of gallons of water.

Homeowners interested in participating can learn more or check eligibility at:

https://resourcecentral.org/lawn/

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Attribution: Information provided by Resource Central.