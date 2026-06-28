Colorado Roofers Warn of Post-Hail Scams

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Industry group urges Front Range homeowners to research contractors before signing roofing agreements after recent hailstorms.

Front Range homeowners cleaning up after recent hailstorms are being urged to slow down before hiring a roofing contractor, as the Colorado Roofing Association warns that storm season often brings an increase in questionable door-to-door sales tactics and roofing scams.

Community Message

The association says homeowners should carefully research contractors, verify credentials, and avoid signing agreements under pressure while assessing storm damage and filing insurance claims.

Officials note that if a roof is not actively leaking, immediate replacement is often unnecessary. In some cases, delaying replacement may be beneficial because additional hailstorms could occur later in the season.

The Colorado Roofing Association recommends homeowners:

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Document roof, siding, gutter, and window damage with photos.

Photograph hailstones next to a ruler or quarter to show their size.

Hire contractors with established local offices and references.

Verify business registration and request proof of insurance.

Obtain detailed written estimates or contracts before work begins.

Avoid high-pressure sales tactics or exclusive agreements.

Carefully read documents labeled as “agreements” or “authorizations,” which may be legally binding contracts.

Report contractors who offer to waive insurance deductibles, which is illegal in Colorado.

The association emphasizes that not every door-to-door roofing contractor is dishonest, but homeowners should compare estimates, ask questions, and never feel pressured into making an immediate decision.

Additional homeowner resources include contractor selection guidance, hail damage information, a printable no-soliciting door sign, and the Residential Roofing Bill of Rights.

A Note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Major storms often bring a flood of contractors into Northern Colorado. Taking a little extra time to verify credentials and compare estimates can help protect both your home and your finances. Independent local journalism keeps you informed about issues that directly affect our communities.



Become a North Forty News member. Major storms often bring a flood of contractors into Northern Colorado. Taking a little extra time to verify credentials and compare estimates can help protect both your home and your finances. Independent local journalism keeps you informed about issues that directly affect our communities.

Attribution: Based on information provided by the Colorado Roofing Association.