Colorado Officials Urge Drivers to Prioritize Safety on Roads

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Traffic fatalities continue to rise in Colorado, with more than 3,500 lives lost statewide over the past five years. Of those, nearly 200 deaths occurred in Larimer County alone. The leading causes of these fatal crashes remain consistent: distracted driving, speeding, and intoxication.

Local law enforcement officials are reminding the public that these are not victimless crimes—they leave real families grieving and communities forever changed.

“We’re simply asking drivers to operate safely on our roadways,” said a spokesperson. “If you believe enforcement is just about revenue, then drive lawfully—and deprive us of the need to write citations.” Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The message is clear: accountability, awareness, and respect for others on the road save lives.

Key Reminders:

Avoid distractions like texting, eating, or adjusting the GPS while driving.

like texting, eating, or adjusting the GPS while driving. Obey speed limits and adjust for road and weather conditions.

and adjust for road and weather conditions. Never drive impaired—plan ahead with a designated driver or rideshare service.

Let’s work together to reduce these tragic numbers. Drive with justice, kindness, and humility.

#JusticeKindnessHumility