Spring Stories, Local Flavor, and a Cafe Vino Toast

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As April winds down, I’ve found myself reflecting on how fast this year is moving. Between spring blooms, windy afternoons, and preparing for my new role with Passanante’s Home Food Service, I’ve been meeting incredible people across Northern Colorado who remind me just how special this community is.

Here are this week’s top stories from NorthFortyNews.com:

Top 3 Stories of the Week:

1. Cafe Vino: A Toast to Elevated Dining

As part of our Top Eats series, I visited Cafe Vino in Fort Collins. From Spanish-style tapas to an award-winning wine list, this spot truly raises the bar for local dining.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



2. Digital Passport Launch Celebrates Colorado’s 150th

Explore Colorado’s hidden gems and historic sites with a brand-new digital passport—part of the America 250 – Colorado 150 celebration. Rewards, badges, and statewide adventure await.

3. Crews Contain Wildfire Near Laporte

Thanks to the quick response from Poudre Fire Authority and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, a fast-moving wildfire near County Road 54G was contained before causing injuries or structure loss.

We publish daily online at northfortynews.com, and our weekly e-edition is available every Friday at northfortynews.com/this-week.

Subscribe to Stay Informed:

Get daily emails (for donors): northfortynews.com/subscribe

(for donors): northfortynews.com/subscribe Sign up for our weekly e-edition email on the first page of the e-edition

Thank you for reading, supporting, and being part of this growing community. Whether you’re here for the news, the stories, or just a break from the noise, we’re here to serve you—every single day.

Warm regards,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

[email protected]