Poudre Firefighters Join Northern California Wildfire Efforts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local crew supports initial attack and gains valuable experience for Northern Colorado

Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) wildland firefighters are extending their service beyond Colorado, lending their skills to wildfire response in Northern California. On August 16, a PFA brush truck crew deployed to the Big Bend area near the Northern California border, where they quickly joined the frontlines of an emerging wildfire.

On August 16, a PFA brush truck crew deployed to the Big Bend area near the Northern California border (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

The PFA crew was the first on the scene when a fire ignited just a few hundred yards off the road last weekend. For the first half-hour, they were the only ground resource present, taking command and launching an initial attack. Working in tandem with air operations—including two helicopters and a tanker—the crew coordinated strategy while using hoses, hand tools, and chainsaws to contain the flames.

On August 16, a PFA brush truck crew deployed to the Big Bend area near the Northern California border (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Additional support soon arrived, including a helicopter crew, a hand crew, and six engines. Together, the combined efforts brought the fire under control. Afterward, PFA firefighters continued patrolling the area to ensure no new flare-ups.

On August 16, a PFA brush truck crew deployed to the Big Bend area near the Northern California border (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Wildland firefighting deployments typically span 14 days of intensive work with up to four days of travel. While PFA is reimbursed for expenses, including backfilling for deployed firefighters, the real benefit extends beyond dollars. Firefighters return home with additional experience protecting communities from wildfire—a skill set that strengthens fire response in Northern Colorado.

On August 16, a PFA brush truck crew deployed to the Big Bend area near the Northern California border (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

North Forty News will continue covering how local firefighters support wildfire efforts across the West and bring those lessons back to our communities. Visit poudre-fire.org for more information on Poudre Fire Authority’s work.

Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.