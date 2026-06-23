Colorado State Fair Competitions Open for Entries

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Artists, bakers, crafters and hobbyists can now enter contests for the 2026 Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.

Colorado residents with a creative streak have a chance to showcase their talents at the 2026 Colorado State Fair, as organizers have officially opened entries for this year’s competitions.

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The annual contests welcome participants from across the state in dozens of categories, including fine arts and crafts, baking, sewing, floriculture, quilting, agricultural mechanics, and home canning. Both amateur and professional entries are encouraged.

State Fair officials say the competitions remain among the most popular traditions of the event, drawing thousands of entries each year and celebrating Colorado’s agricultural and cultural heritage.

“Not only do these entries represent thousands of passions and hobbies, but they also provide a way to remain connected to the heritage and legacy of the Colorado State Fair,” said Andrea Wiesenmeyer, general manager of the Colorado State Fair. “Each year, thousands of entries are submitted, creating strong competition and showcasing the best of Colorado.”

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Among the returning special contests are poetry, coloring competitions for all ages, and the popular Pet Rock contest.

A new addition for 2026 is a live-judged Tablescaping Competition scheduled for Sept. 4. Two-person teams will compete under one of two themes: “Setting Colorado’s Table: 150 Years of Agricultural Legacy” or “Fairitage,” the fair’s 2026 theme celebrating personal and community connections to the State Fair.

“The Colorado State Fair has a long tradition of showcasing creativity, tradition, and community, and this new tablescaping competition brings all of those elements together in a fresh, visual way,” Wiesenmeyer said. “This is a unique new contest that we’re very excited about.”

The fair will officially begin with a Fine Arts artists’ reception on Aug. 27, offering the public an opportunity to meet participating artists and view works before the fair opens. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase artwork from Colorado creators.

Competition entries are now being accepted, with most submission deadlines set for July 22. Complete contest information, deadlines, and entry requirements are available at https://coloradostatefair.com/competitions.

The 2026 Colorado State Fair will also commemorate two historic milestones: Colorado’s 150th anniversary of statehood and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Organizers plan to highlight those celebrations through the theme “Setting Colorado’s Table: 150 Years of Agricultural Legacy.”

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Events like the Colorado State Fair highlight the creativity, craftsmanship and traditions that help define life across Colorado. From quilting and baking to fine arts and agriculture, these competitions preserve skills and stories that connect generations and communities. Become a North Forty News member and help support local journalism that celebrates the people, traditions and events that make Colorado unique.

Source: Colorado State Fair