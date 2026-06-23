Windsor Expands Mosquito Control Efforts for 2026 Season

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Town partners with Vector Disease Control International to reduce West Nile Virus risk through surveillance and targeted treatments.

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Town of Windsor has launched its annual mosquito management program for the 2026 season, continuing its partnership with VDCI (Vector Disease Control International) to monitor mosquito populations and reduce the risk of West Nile Virus transmission throughout the community.

Community Message

The program began in June and is expected to continue through August. Windsor officials say the effort relies on data-driven mosquito surveillance rather than routine spraying, allowing treatments to be targeted only when mosquito populations reach levels that warrant action.

Mosquito traps have been placed throughout Windsor and are monitored weekly. Technicians count and identify mosquito species collected in the traps, paying particular attention to Culex mosquitoes, which are known carriers of West Nile Virus. If a trap captures 100 or more adult mosquitoes, control measures are initiated in that area.

In addition to monitoring adult mosquitoes, field crews inspect standing water sources where mosquitoes breed. These inspections help identify and treat mosquito larvae before they hatch, reducing future populations.

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The Weld County and Larimer County health departments test mosquito samples for West Nile Virus. While many infections produce no symptoms, the disease can cause fever, headaches, body aches, joint pain, rash, and neck stiffness in some individuals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 80% of infected people do not develop symptoms.

Town officials encourage residents to help reduce mosquito breeding by eliminating standing water around their homes and properties. Common breeding sites include clogged gutters, puddles, flower pots, vehicle tires, bird baths, and children’s pools.

Residents can view scheduled treatment areas and spray dates at VDCI’s Colorado mosquito management website and learn more about Windsor’s mosquito control efforts at the town’s mosquito information page.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Public health programs like mosquito surveillance often operate quietly in the background, but they can have a significant impact on community safety during the summer months. Local reporting helps residents stay informed about seasonal risks, public health initiatives, and the decisions affecting life across Northern Colorado. Become a North Forty News member and help support independent local journalism that keeps our communities informed.

Source: Town of Windsor