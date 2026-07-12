Commercial Property Owners Asked to Complete 2027 Appraisal Survey

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County Assessor says confidential survey responses will help ensure fair property valuations.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Commercial property owners and owners of multi-family housing in Larimer County will soon receive a property appraisal survey by mail as part of preparations for the county’s 2027 property valuation process.

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The Larimer County Assessor’s Office is asking recipients to complete and return the survey by July 31, 2026. Officials emphasize that all information provided will remain confidential.

Colorado law requires county assessors to use the Income Approach to Value when appraising commercial and multi-family properties. The survey provides key financial information that helps the Assessor’s Office develop fair and equitable property values across Larimer County.

The survey is being mailed via the U.S. Postal Service to encourage a strong response rate from the local business community and property owners.

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According to Larimer County Assessor Bob Overbeck, the information collected will play an important role in establishing property values for the 2027 appraisal cycle.

Property owners with questions about the survey or the Income Approach to Value can contact the Larimer County Assessor’s Office at 970-498-7050 or by email at [email protected].

More information about the Larimer County Assessor’s Office is available at https://www.larimer.gov/assessor.

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Property taxes and valuations affect homeowners, businesses, and communities across Northern Colorado. Property taxes and valuations affect homeowners, businesses, and communities across Northern Colorado. Become a North Forty News member to stay informed with trusted local reporting that keeps you connected to the issues shaping our region.

Source: Larimer County Assessor’s Office.