Supportive Housing Program Alleges Sudden Eviction Without Explanation

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Nonprofit says city order could displace dozens of residents in recovery and reentry programs

LOVELAND, Colo. — Leaders of SuPEERior Connections-Loveland, a nonprofit supportive housing program serving people recovering from substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and incarceration, say they have been ordered by the City of Loveland to vacate their property within two weeks without being provided a clear explanation of alleged zoning or code violations.

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According to the organization, city officials recently conducted a walkthrough of its facility at 914 W. Sixth St. after staff requested guidance on addressing potential compliance issues. Jennifer Ames, the nonprofit’s director of operations, said the walkthrough concluded without officials identifying specific violations or outlining corrective actions. Instead, she said the organization received a directive to vacate the property within two weeks.

Ames said the nonprofit has repeatedly asked the city to clarify its zoning classification, identify any code violations, and provide a timeline for bringing the property into compliance. She alleges those requests have gone unanswered.

SuPEERior Connections-Loveland provides peer-led supportive housing for individuals participating in substance use recovery, mental health stabilization, and reentry programs, including residents involved in Wellness Court. Ames said the eviction order could affect dozens of residents who are currently employed, receiving treatment, and working toward independent living.

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The organization contends that forcing residents to leave on short notice could result in homelessness, setbacks in recovery, interruptions to court-supervised treatment programs, and increased risks of relapse or reoffending.

To raise awareness of the situation, residents and supporters plan to hold a peaceful picket at the corner of Eisenhower Boulevard and Taft Avenue. Ames said the demonstration is intended to seek transparency and a chance to resolve any compliance issues rather than protest city officials.

SuPEERior Connections-Loveland is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Ames said the organization remains willing to work with city officials to resolve any outstanding concerns and has offered interviews and documentation regarding the situation.

North Forty News has not independently verified the organization’s claims. The City of Loveland has not yet publicly responded to the allegations. This story will be updated if city officials provide additional information or comment.

For more information about SuPEERior Connections-Loveland, contact Jennifer Ames at 719-663-9675 or [email protected].

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Source: SuPEERior Connections-Loveland. The City of Loveland had not responded to the allegations at the time of publication.