Crash in Fort Collins Prompts Second Emergency Extrication in 12 Hours

Poudre Fire Authority responds to serious early morning collision involving trapped driver near Technology Parkway

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — May 22, 2025 — In the early hours of May 22, Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) responded to a serious vehicle crash involving an SUV and a parked semi-truck near the intersection of Technology Parkway and Precision Drive in Fort Collins. Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 1:40 a.m. to find an adult female trapped inside a heavily damaged vehicle.

Using specialized rescue equipment and training, PFA personnel carefully extricated the woman from the SUV while simultaneously providing medical care. She was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Serious vehicle crash involving an SUV and a parked semi-truck near the intersection of Technology Parkway and Precision Drive in Fort Collins (Photo provided by Poudre Fire Authority)

This incident marks the second vehicle crash requiring extrication and resulting in serious injuries within 12 hours in the area, raising ongoing concerns about road safety in Northern Colorado.

According to Fort Collins Police Services, distracted driving remains a leading cause of accidents statewide. Authorities remind drivers that even glancing at a phone or reaching for a dropped item can have catastrophic consequences. The risk is even greater when driving impaired, regardless of how sober someone may feel.

“Your phone, a spilled drink, or even a quick look away can wait,” said a spokesperson for Poudre Fire Authority. “Safe driving requires your full attention—for your sake and for the safety of everyone on the road.”

More details about the incident are available via the Fort Collins Police Services news release.

Information was provided by the Poudre Fire Authority and Fort Collins Police Services.