Publisher’s Letter: The Next Course

Everyone eats. It’s a simple truth that connects all of us—neighbors, ranchers, city dwellers, students, retirees, you name it. And in that truth, I’ve discovered something important: the work I’ve done for decades in journalism—telling stories, connecting people, amplifying voices—relates directly to something I’m doing now in a brand-new way.

I recently started a new sales and marketing position with Passanante’s Home Food Service. While North Forty News remains a full-time passion and responsibility, it simply hasn’t paid the bills how I need it to, especially after eight years of managing it alongside other jobs. My last job at Bomgaars served me well, but life has a way of shifting priorities. My step-mom was in the hospital, and I was helping care for my dad. I needed something more flexible, personal, and aligned with my life in general.

Passanante’s has been just that.

Last week, I visited a cattle rancher and his wife in Nunn. They were looking for a six-month supply of pork and chicken—a tall order for people who raise meat themselves. But our quality spoke for itself. They saw the value. They said yes. I did that.

That moment reminded me why I do what I do. Whether selling food or running a news outlet, it’s all about service—providing something meaningful that improves life. And now, with the unique opportunity I have through North Forty News, I can elevate this story further.

So here’s what’s next.

In the coming weeks, our Top Eats series will evolve into a new journey: The Publisher’s Plate. I’ll be sharing my personal experiences with high-quality, in-home meals, recipes, local food producers, and the stories of Northern Colorado families redefining how we eat at home.

It’s not just food. It’s storytelling with flavor!

Stay hungry, Northern Colorado.

