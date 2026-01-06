Crosier Mountain Trail Reopens After Fatal Lion Attack

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Crosier Mountain Trail Reopens After CPW Ends Lion Search

State officials say no evidence of additional lions linked to fatal New Year’s Day attack

Larimer County residents and visitors can once again access Crosier Mountain Trail following the conclusion of an extensive mountain lion investigation tied to a fatal New Year’s Day incident near Glen Haven.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials announced Monday that they have ended the active search for a suspected third mountain lion in the area after more than 72 hours of ground and aerial searches turned up no fresh tracks or scent. The trail has reopened, though warning and educational signage will remain in place.

The investigation followed the Jan. 1 death of a woman who was attacked while hiking on the Crosier Mountain Trail. Witnesses reported seeing a mountain lion standing over the victim and attempted to scare it away before calling 911. Officers later located and euthanized two subadult mountain lions—a male and a female—near the scene. A third lion was briefly observed but could not be located despite an intensive search involving CPW officers, federal wildlife staff, and trained hounds.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” said Mark Leslie, CPW Northeast Region manager. “This is a terrible tragedy. She was doing what many people do on the first day of a new year—getting outside in nature—and the loss is heartbreaking.”

Necropsy results showed the two euthanized lions were approximately 12 months old and in good physical condition. Human DNA was found on the male lion, while the female showed no signs of human contact. Both animals tested negative for rabies. CPW officials said the findings, combined with witness reports and multiple lions observed near the scene, suggest a family group may have been involved.

CPW also outlined recent mountain lion encounters in the Glen Haven and Crosier Mountain areas since October, including several incidents involving off-leash dogs and hikers who successfully scared off lions without injury. Officials emphasized that timely reporting of sightings and conflicts is critical to public safety and wildlife management.

Larimer County is within prime mountain lion habitat, supported by healthy deer and elk populations. CPW reminds residents and visitors to stay alert, keep dogs leashed, recreate in groups, avoid wearing headphones, and know how to respond if a lion is encountered.

Anyone who sees a mountain lion or experiences a conflict is urged to contact CPW immediately by calling the Fort Collins office at 970-472-4300, the Denver office at 303-291-7227, or *CSP (*277) to reach an on-call officer.

