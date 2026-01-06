High Wind Warning: What You Need to Know

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Gusty winds and dry conditions increase wildfire risk and create hazardous travel along Front Range corridors

Strong winds and dry conditions are creating hazardous weather across Northern Colorado and the southern Front Range, prompting fire weather alerts and travel warnings that could impact residents throughout the region today and into Wednesday.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today for parts of the western Denver metro area and the southern Front Range foothills, including areas near Northern Colorado. Gusty winds combined with very low humidity are creating critical fire weather conditions, increasing the risk of fast-moving grass and wildfires.

At the same time, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued High Wind Warnings for areas just north and east of Northern Colorado, including central and southern portions of Laramie and Platte counties in Wyoming—areas that directly affect regional travel corridors frequently used by Northern Colorado drivers.

West winds of 25 to 40 miles per hour are expected, with gusts reaching 55 to 65 miles per hour, especially along Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 corridors near Bordeaux, the Laramie Range, and foothill areas. These conditions are expected to last through this evening in some locations and continue through Wednesday afternoon in others.

The most substantial impacts are expected to be on transportation. High-profile vehicles such as campers, tractor-trailers, and delivery trucks may experience dangerous crosswinds, particularly on exposed highways and mountain passes. Blowing debris and sudden gusts may also pose risks to motorists.

Fire officials urge residents to avoid outdoor burning, secure loose items, and use caution with any activity that could spark a fire. Even small ignitions can spread rapidly under Red Flag conditions.

For the latest warnings and updates, residents are encouraged to monitor official forecasts from the National Weather Service at weather.gov/cys.

Attribution: National Weather Service Cheyenne, Wyoming