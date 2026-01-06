Colorado Ranks Top Ten for Road Rage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New research highlights speeding and firearm-related incidents as key concerns for drivers statewide

Colorado drivers are facing a growing safety concern on the road, according to new research that places the state among the top ten nationwide for road rage and aggressive driving incidents.

The study, conducted by Utah-based personal injury law firm Steele Adams Hosman, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Colorado ranked tenth overall, earning a road rage score of 71.82.

Among the most concerning findings, Colorado recorded three firearm-related road rage incidents per 100,000 residents—tying the state with Missouri and Texas. Speeding emerged as the primary factor driving Colorado’s ranking, with 52 vehicles per 100,000 residents involved in fatal speeding crashes and 38 deaths per 100,000 attributed to speeding.

While the state showed comparatively lower rates of fatal distracted driving crashes—17 vehicles per 100,000 residents—researchers say the overall data still signals a serious safety issue for communities across Northern Colorado and the Front Range.

The findings align with a recent survey by The Zebra, which reported that 96 percent of U.S. motorists observed at least one aggressive driving behavior in the past six months. Running red lights or stop signs was cited as the most commonly observed behavior.

Justin Hosman, a personal injury attorney and partner at Steele Adams Hosman, said the numbers should prompt drivers to reconsider their behavior behind the wheel.

“We’re seeing worrying numbers in road rage incidents and aggressive driving behaviors across states, which should be a wake-up call for drivers everywhere,” Hosman said. “Every vehicle contains someone’s loved one. By practicing patience and calm, we can help make our roads safer.”

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Research and analysis provided by Steele Adams Hosman using National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.