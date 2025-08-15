Crossing Guards Are Back — and They Mean Business

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Northern Colorado law enforcement reminds drivers: follow instructions, slow down, and stay alert in school zones

As students across Northern Colorado settle into the new school year, crossing guards are once again on duty in neighborhoods, towns, and cities throughout the region. From Fort Collins to Greeley, Loveland to Wellington, and rural school districts in between, these safety professionals stand at the front lines of student protection.

But local officials say an alarming trend is emerging just days into the semester—drivers ignoring crossing guards’ instructions. According to the Greeley Police Department, disregard for crossing guards is already proving to be a significant safety problem, with some drivers speeding through school zones, failing to stop at crosswalks, and driving distracted.

“Crossing guards are not there for decoration,” a Greeley area spokesperson emphasized. “When they say stop, you stop.”

Rules Every Driver and Pedestrian Must Follow

School districts and law enforcement agencies are reminding the public of the basics:

Obey crossing guard instructions. They have the legal authority to stop traffic and ensure safe crossings.

They have the legal authority to stop traffic and ensure safe crossings. Wait for permission before stepping off the curb. Just because the guard is in the street doesn’t mean all cars have stopped.

Just because the guard is in the street doesn’t mean all cars have stopped. Use designated crosswalks. Guards cannot guarantee safety outside their assigned intersections.

Guards cannot guarantee safety outside their assigned intersections. Move quickly and directly across. The crosswalk is not a place to pause, chat, or play.

The crosswalk is not a place to pause, chat, or play. Stay stopped until released. Even if no one is visible, children may be crossing.

Even if no one is visible, children may be crossing. Slow down in school zones—no excuses. Being late for work is never a reason to risk a child’s life.

Being late for work is never a reason to risk a child’s life. Stay focused. Nearly 40% of school leaders say traffic near schools poses a danger. Put away phones, avoid distractions, and watch for children.

Specific reminders are also in place for certain schools, such as using the north crosswalk at Billie Martinez Elementary and sticking to crosswalks at Meeker, McAuliffe, and Maplewood.

More Than Traffic Control

Crossing guards not only keep cars at bay, they also teach students safe pedestrian habits—looking both ways, waiting for instructions, and crossing where it’s safest. Their presence is a visual cue to drivers to slow down, stay alert, and respect school zone laws.

Community members are encouraged to thank their local crossing guards, model safe behavior for children, and report dangerous driving in school zones.

For more information on local school safety programs—or to apply for open crossing guard positions—visit your city or school district’s website.

Information provided by the Greeley Police Department and other law enforcement in Northern Colorado.