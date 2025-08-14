Weld County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Wanted Man

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Levi Dirks wanted on multiple charges including DUI, harassment, and protection order violations

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Levi Dirks, who is wanted on multiple charges in Northern Colorado. Authorities say Dirks is facing allegations of failure to comply in a DUI case, multiple violations of criminal and civil protection orders, and harassment involving physical contact.

Dirks is described as a white male, 6’3” tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Levi Dirks

Officials stress that all charges are merely accusations, and Dirks is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Community members with information on Dirks’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected]. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

