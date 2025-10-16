Deputies Respond to Stabbing in Wellington; One in Custody

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Victim expected to recover; investigators say no ongoing threat to the public

WELLINGTON, Colo. – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stabbing just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at a local hotel in Wellington. Deputies quickly arrived on scene and located the individuals involved, all of whom were adults.

One person was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The suspect has been taken into custody.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials emphasized that there is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety. Residents can expect to see an increased law enforcement presence in the area throughout the evening as evidence is gathered and the scene is processed.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will release additional details as the investigation continues.

For updates, visit larimersheriff.org.

Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Department